Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 27.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 26,199 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 25,973 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

