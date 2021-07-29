Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Issues Earnings Results

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.70%.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,070. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $34.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $674.64 million, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24.

HCCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

