Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $847.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75. Heritage Financial has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 38.88%. Analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $93,284.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $32,867.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,071 shares of company stock valued at $232,495. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 28.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,604,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,307,000 after purchasing an additional 352,202 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 619,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,493,000 after acquiring an additional 155,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 136,816 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 24.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after acquiring an additional 126,409 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 120,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

