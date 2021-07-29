Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Holdings Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Herman Miller were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the first quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Herman Miller by 8,534.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $347,236.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MLHR. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of MLHR opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.81. Herman Miller, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $51.24.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.52%.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

