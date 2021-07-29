Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.520-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.67 million.

Shares of Herman Miller stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.94. 1,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,888. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Herman Miller has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Herman Miller’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is 22.52%.

MLHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $347,236.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

