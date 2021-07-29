Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HXGBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexagon AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) stock opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.89. Hexagon AB has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $16.46.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.5403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.51. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

