Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HXL has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their price target on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.14.

Shares of HXL opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.55 and a beta of 1.52.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hexcel will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 112.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 203.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 17.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 6,248.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

