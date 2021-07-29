Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Highwoods Properties has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.42. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

