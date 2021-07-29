Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
Highwoods Properties has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.42. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
HIW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.
In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
