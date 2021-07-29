Hill-Rom (HRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect Hill-Rom to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hill-Rom to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $132.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.45. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $142.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

