HM Payson & Co. Buys 5,209 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $37,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PII. Norges Bank bought a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,572,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 2,858.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,615,000 after acquiring an additional 424,227 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 816.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,536,000 after purchasing an additional 377,256 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 1,881.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,995,000 after purchasing an additional 291,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter valued at $31,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

PII traded up $3.48 on Thursday, reaching $132.20. 5,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $147.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.51.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.59.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

