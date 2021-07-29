HM Payson & Co. Buys 616 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.10% of Hasbro worth $12,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 262.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 23.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.04. The company had a trading volume of 14,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,965. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.07 and a 12 month high of $104.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

In other Hasbro news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,670.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

