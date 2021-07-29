HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $17,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $254.05. 6,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,715. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

