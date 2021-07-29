HM Payson & Co. Has $9.28 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,538 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in 3M by 8.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after buying an additional 781,642 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in 3M by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,502,913,000 after buying an additional 73,832 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in 3M by 103,772.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after buying an additional 5,820,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,127,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,956,000 after buying an additional 228,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $198.80. 23,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $115.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.94. 3M has a 12 month low of $148.80 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

