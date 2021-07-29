HM Payson & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,862 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned 2.66% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 493,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,090,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,309,000 after buying an additional 226,082 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 499.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 248,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 207,213 shares during the last quarter.

BSCP traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,662. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34.

