HNP Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $492.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,303. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $465.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $499.21. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

A number of research firms have commented on ROP. Oppenheimer began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price target (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.46.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total transaction of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock worth $2,569,308 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

