HNP Capital LLC Buys 105 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist increased their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.52.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,478,954. The stock has a market cap of $197.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.