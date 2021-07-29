HNP Capital LLC Grows Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,076,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 45,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,710,000 after acquiring an additional 88,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after acquiring an additional 780,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $40,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $67,418.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,182 shares of company stock worth $3,390,219. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IRM traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $43.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,944. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $47.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

