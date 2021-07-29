HNP Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the quarter. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,087,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $174,503,000 after buying an additional 195,566 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 237,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,179,000 after buying an additional 95,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.87.

LOW traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.01. 80,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,951,923. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.86. The company has a market cap of $136.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.61 and a 52 week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

