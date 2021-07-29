HNP Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

HNP Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of HNP Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $241.96. The company had a trading volume of 513 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,630. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $171.02 and a 12-month high of $241.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

