HNP Capital LLC Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.6% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 32,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.86. 38,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,052. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.02. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

