HNP Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,542 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of HNP Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $987,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 223.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 32,096 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPLG stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.87. 20,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,406. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.19. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $51.85.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.