Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) PT Raised to C$47.00 at Scotiabank

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HMCBF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Capital Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

HMCBF stock opened at $30.19 on Tuesday. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

