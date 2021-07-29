Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has raised its dividend payment by 54.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

Shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.62. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $5.66 million for the quarter.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.