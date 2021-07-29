Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

HON stock opened at $230.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $159.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $146.21 and a one year high of $234.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.41.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

