Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 29.41%.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $16.84. The stock had a trading volume of 113,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,027. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.44. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

