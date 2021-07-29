Horizon Global (HZN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.19 million during the quarter.

Shares of HZN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.86. 32,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,664. Horizon Global has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $239.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, Director Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Terry Gohl bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $50,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 181,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,491.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $273,640. Company insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

