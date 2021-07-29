Horizon Global (HZN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.19 million during the quarter.
Shares of HZN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.86. 32,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,664. Horizon Global has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $11.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.94. The firm has a market cap of $239.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.71.
About Horizon Global
Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.
Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.