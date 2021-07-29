Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.93 Million

Equities analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to announce sales of $12.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.79 million to $13.07 million. Horizon Technology Finance posted sales of $12.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year sales of $52.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.60 million to $52.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $55.96 million, with estimates ranging from $55.28 million to $56.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.64%.

HRZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $40,475.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 112,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,542.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.26 million, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

