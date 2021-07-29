Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Up 9.6%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) shot up 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $104.10 and last traded at $102.35. 844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 129,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.35.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.39. The firm has a market cap of $646.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.65.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $703.16 million for the quarter.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
