Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Up 9.6%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) shot up 9.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $104.10 and last traded at $102.35. 844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 129,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.35.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.39. The firm has a market cap of $646.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.65.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $703.16 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOV. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.8% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 211,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2,567.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

