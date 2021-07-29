Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) PT Raised to GBX 1,000 at Berenberg Bank

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HWDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 912 ($11.92) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 890 ($11.63) target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 856 ($11.18).

Shares of LON:HWDN traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 892.80 ($11.66). 2,145,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,780. The firm has a market cap of £5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 823.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 915.60 ($11.96).

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

