Hoylecohen LLC Cuts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hoylecohen LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 121,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,327,000 after acquiring an additional 67,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,949 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,259. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $860.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $876.22. The stock has a market cap of $131.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $920.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

