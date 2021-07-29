Hoylecohen LLC Has $11.81 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.2% of Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,403,262,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after buying an additional 444,914 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,382,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 575.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 438,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $91,307,000 after buying an additional 373,624 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $78,034,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.29.

UNP stock opened at $216.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $141.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.08. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $167.57 and a twelve month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

