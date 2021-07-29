Hoylecohen LLC Has $4.78 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $239.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.17 and a 12 month high of $240.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

