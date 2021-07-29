Hoylecohen LLC Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1,479.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 286.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 30,248 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,595 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 665.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 329,651 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,565,000 after acquiring an additional 286,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $231.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.03. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $135.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.67. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $303.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.26.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

