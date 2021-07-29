Hoylecohen LLC Purchases 225 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,983 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $3,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156,388 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,093,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 64.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 190,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,403,000 after purchasing an additional 74,778 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 63.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 263,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $35,234,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $1,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $137.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.24. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,671 shares of company stock valued at $44,492,295. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

