HRT Financial LP Acquires New Position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after buying an additional 209,485 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the first quarter worth approximately $2,590,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lands’ End by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,725,000 after purchasing an additional 101,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the first quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the first quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lands’ End news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $306,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LE opened at $39.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 2.59. Lands’ End, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

