HRT Financial LP Has $286,000 Position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 255.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,432 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.09% of Carrols Restaurant Group worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAST. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TAST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.70.

NASDAQ TAST opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $257.51 million, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $8.09.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.73 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

