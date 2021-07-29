HRT Financial LP Invests $290,000 in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 804.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David X. Park sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $130,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on AX shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

NYSE:AX opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.69. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $54.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.43 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 16.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

