HRT Financial LP Invests $298,000 in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,513,000 after buying an additional 228,079 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,307,000 after buying an additional 115,872 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 862,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,352,000 after buying an additional 136,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after buying an additional 71,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,546,000 after buying an additional 42,638 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BRBR. Stephens began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NYSE BRBR opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $33.94.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.25 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

