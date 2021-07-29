HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSACU)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSACU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 28,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSACU. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,782,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,910,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,679,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,955,000. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new stake in Medicus Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,970,000.

MSACU stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. operates as blank check company targeting the medical technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

