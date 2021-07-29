HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Upgraded at Investec

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by research analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. AlphaValue upgraded HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE HSBC opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HSBC will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,184,000 after buying an additional 76,892 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in HSBC by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 79,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 45,657 shares in the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

