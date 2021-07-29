Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Huazhu Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.92.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $45.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of -270.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Huazhu Group has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $355.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

