Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.60 Million

Brokerages expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to announce $201.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $192.30 million to $210.90 million. Hudson Pacific Properties reported sales of $198.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year sales of $832.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $775.20 million to $864.17 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $888.72 million, with estimates ranging from $808.00 million to $937.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPP. Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.06.

Shares of HPP opened at $27.43 on Thursday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -685.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,220,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,015,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,899,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,716,000 after buying an additional 2,942,199 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 259.6% in the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,300,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,410,000 after buying an additional 1,660,740 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,048,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,830,000 after buying an additional 1,184,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.