Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. Humana updated its FY 2021 guidance to $21.250-$21.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $4.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $436.49. 17,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,083. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Humana alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.65.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.