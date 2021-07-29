Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives C$30.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$30.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on H shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of H traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$30.56. The stock had a trading volume of 231,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,688. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$30.48. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$26.38 and a twelve month high of C$31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2663 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hydro One’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

