Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Update

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 155.6% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Hysan Development stock opened at $8.32 on Thursday. Hysan Development has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.15.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hysan Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

