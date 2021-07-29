I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMAB shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. China Renaissance Securities boosted their price target on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter worth $13,913,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 342.1% in the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,630 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 530,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,692,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 981.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,990,000 after acquiring an additional 299,397 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the first quarter worth $7,222,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IMAB traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.15. 671,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,607. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.84 and a beta of 0.75. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.