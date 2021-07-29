i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,106,000 after acquiring an additional 757,319 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,767,000 after buying an additional 371,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,351,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,074,000 after buying an additional 106,819 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth $2,786,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 320,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 77,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IIIV. Morgan Stanley began coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David K. Morgan purchased 3,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,690. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

IIIV stock opened at $31.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.33.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $49.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

