IAMGOLD’s (IMG) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$3.25 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$4.85 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.70.

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$3.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 13.41. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$3.00 and a 1 year high of C$7.07.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$376.62 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

