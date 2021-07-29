iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) had its price objective upped by Alliance Global Partners from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ICLK opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $532.23 million, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 0.53. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $19.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth $3,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth $7,187,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth $2,456,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

