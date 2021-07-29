ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Raised to $234.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $212.00 to $234.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ICLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICON Public has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $249.27.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $230.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $168.76 and a 12 month high of $234.22.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ICON Public by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in ICON Public by 2.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ICON Public by 51.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 7.1% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

